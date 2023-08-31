6-month-old child killed, 2 adults injured in shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

3 shot: A 6-month-old child died and two adults were injured at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. (WSB-TV)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ATLANTA — A 6-month-old child died and two adults were injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta on Wednesday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

A 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized, with the man listed in critical condition, WSB-TV reported. The woman was in stable condition, according to the television station.

Their identities have not been released. It was unclear what the relationship was between the child and the two injured adults.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Hills at Greenbriar Apartments shortly after 8 p.m. EDT, WSB reported.

According to police, there were at least two shooters. Authorities said the shooting was targeted after an incident that happened at the complex in May. Police did not elaborate, according to WSB.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!