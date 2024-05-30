5 killed when FedEx box truck veers into vehicle’s path

Crash

Fatal crash: A Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was struck head-on by a FedEx box truck, killing all five passengers. (Texas Highway Patrol)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A family of five was killed on Tuesday after a FedEx box truck veered into oncoming traffic and struck their vehicle in southern Texas, authorities said.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the box truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 57 at approximately 8 p.m. CDT, about nine miles from Eagle Pass, KABB-TV reported.

Officials said a gray 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV was traveling westbound on the highway, according to WOAI-TV. The box truck failed to stay in its lane and struck the SUV head-on, the television station reported.

According to KENS-TV, the victims, all from Eagle Pass, were identified as Jose Martinez, 71; Noemi Jimenez Martinez, 61; Joanna Martinez, 34; and Samantha Martinez, 25. A 10-year-old girl, whose identity has not been released, died as she was being transported to an area hospital, the television station reported.

The driver of the truck was injured and transported to Fort Duncan Medical Center, according to KABB.

An investigation is ongoing.

