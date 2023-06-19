4 people fatally shot at Idaho residence; suspect in custody

Idaho shooting: Four people were shot to death Sunday night in northern Idaho. (Zeferli/iStock)

KELLOGG, Idaho — Four people were fatally shot in a northern Idaho town on Sunday, authorities said. One person was in custody, police said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in the town of Kellogg at about 7:20 PDT, KTVB reported.

Police arriving at an apartment discovered four people dead from gunshot wounds, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the Idaho State Police, officials detained a 31-year-old man, KREM-TV reported. His name, and the identities of the victims, have not been released, KXLY-TV reported.

“Law enforcement believes everyone connected with this incident are accounted for, and there is no additional threat to the community,” troopers wrote in a news release.

The Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police will be the main investigators in the case, KREM reported.

Kellogg is located about 35 miles east of of Coeur d’Alene.