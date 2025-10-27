3-month-old great Pyrenees puppy rescued from crevice

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A great Pyrenees puppy got itself in a not-so-great situation in California.

Firefighters in Ramona, California, had to get technical gear and an urban search and rescue crew to help Zoe get out of her tight spot between two boulders, KABC reported.

They used pneumatic air bags, ropes and hoses to get the massive rocks just far enough apart for Zoe to get back and reunite with her owner.

Cal Fire said she was muddy but fine after her ordeal.

The San Diego County Fire Department shared photos of her wedged between the rocks and ensuing rescue on Facebook, writing, “Zoe was reunited with her grateful owner, tail wagging and spirits high. We’re so glad this ‘ruff’ situation had a happy ending for everyone involved!”

