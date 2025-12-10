2026 Met Gala: Beyoncé, Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour named co-chairs

The tennis great, who attended the 2025 Met Gala, will be one of four co-chairs for the 2026 event.

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Wednesday announced co-chairs for its 2026 Met Gala, and they will represent the fields of entertainment, sports and fashion.

Thirty-five-time Grammy Award winner Beyoncé, seven-time tennis Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams and Academy Award-winning actress Nicole Kidman will join Vogue’s Anna Wintour in hosting the event in May 2026.

Williams has never been a co-host, although her younger sister, 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams, has hosted the event.

It will be Beyoncé’s first Met Gala appearance in a decade —she attended the gala in 2016. She was also an honorary chair in 2012.

Kidman co-chaired the gala in 2003 and 2005, while Wintour oversees the annual event.

Designer Anthony Vaccarello and filmmaker Zoë Kravitz will co-chair the 2026 Met Gala Host Committee. Other members include Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Gwendoline Christie, Alex Consani, Misty Copeland, Elizabeth Debicki, Lena Dunham, Paloma Elsesser, LISA, Chloe Malle, Sam Smith, Teyana Taylor, Lauren Wasser, Anna Weyant, A’ja Wilson and Yseult.

Last year’s fundraiser brought a record $31 million for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

