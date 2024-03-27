2024′s Cadbury bunny is a raccoon? Meet Louie, this year’s lucky pet

Cadbury "bunny' The Cadbury "Bunny" has been chosen for 2024. (The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)

The 2024 Cadbury “bunny” has been selected.

Meet Louie the raccoon from Miami, Florida.

The little bandit was rescued by Jamie, his owner, after Louie was not able to live in the wild, Cadbury’s parent company Hershey said in a news release.

He was selected as the winner of this year’s bracket-style elimination tournament held on Instagram.

Pet owners put up their dogs, cats, lizards and yes, raccoons, for their chance to be the 2024 Cadbury bunny.

It started with a slate of 32 animals that were whittled down to just one — the champion, Louie — who will be wearing the ears this year.

The original Thirty-Cute animals were cut to the Creme 16, then the Eggcellent 8, before the Final Fur determined it would be Loki the cat, who was dressed in a bunny outfit, vs Louie the raccoon who was sporting a pair of ears for the Bunny Tryouts Championship 2024.





“Each year we look forward to crowning a new Cadbury Bunny, especially this year where we engaged fans in a new way through our bracket-style competition. It was incredible to see pet lovers getting in on the fun,” Hershey’s senior associate marketing manager, Natalie Shuntich, said in the news release. “Witnessing how fans participated in each wave of voting, and the loving support for our thirty-cute finalists from Cadbury fans across the U.S. is a testament to the love for the Cadbury brand.”

Louie’s owner, Jamie Arslan, said, “We’re thrilled that Louie has been chosen as the winner of this year’s Cadbury Bunny Tryouts – we are longtime fans of the Cadbury brand and are honored to see Louie join the long legacy of incredible Cadbury Bunnies. Louie’s TV debut in Cadbury’s 2025 commercial can’t come soon enough!”

Louie will be featured in the 2025 Cadbury Bunny Tryout commercial next year. His family will also get $7,000 for winning the competition.

