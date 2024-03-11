2024 Academy Awards: Billie Eilish delivers emotional rendition of ‘What Was I Made For?’

Billie Eilish: The singer performed a powerful rendition of "What Was I Made For?" (Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Singer Billie Eilish delivered a powerful and emotional performance of “What Was I Made For?” during Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards.

Eilish was joined by her brother, co-writer and producer Finneas O’Connell, who played the piano as they performed the song from the movie “Barbie,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Moments after their performance, the song won an Oscar for Best Original Song. That made Eilish, 22, the youngest two-time winner in Academy Awards history, Variety reported.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell accept the Oscar for Best Original Song for “What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie.” #Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XY pic.twitter.com/4Ugg9nFjYO — ABC News (@ABC) March 11, 2024

That beats the record set by Luise Rainer, who won her second best actress Oscar in 1938, when she was 28, according to The Associated Press. O’Connell, 26, is now the second youngest two-time Oscar winner.

The siblings won their first Oscar for “No Time to Die” in 2021, the news organization reported.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Eilish said while accepting her award. “I just didn’t think this would happen.”

Wearing a tweed blazer and a long black skirt, Eilish sang the emotional lyrics accompanied by her brother and an orchestra, according to Variety.

An orchestra pops up behind Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell during their performance of "What Was I Made For?" from #Barbie at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NYodPxLXhj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 10, 2024

The performance received a standing ovation from the crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“What Was I Made For?” appears on “Barbie: The Album,” the soundtrack to director Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster film and was nominated for Best Song, the entertainment news website reported.

The song won a Grammy Award for song of the year last month.

Another song from “Barbie,” “I’m Just Ken,” was also nominated for an Oscar best song. Ryan Gosling sang the song later in the Oscars telecast.

