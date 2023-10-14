2 day care operators arrested after 2 young children drowned

2 day care operators arrested after 2 children drowned A mother and daughter who co-own a day care center in San Jose, California, have been arrested and charged after two young children died, officials say. (Di_Media/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A mother and daughter who co-own a day care center in San Jose, California, have been arrested and charged after two young children died, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office on Friday said that Nina Fathizadeh, 31, and Shahin Gheblehshenas, 64, were arrested. Both are facing child endangerment resulting in death and criminal negligence charges.

Fathizadeh and Gheblehshenas both own Happy Happy Daycare, according to KTVU.

San Jose Police Department and San Jose Fire Department were called out for a welfare check on Oct. 2. Officers were notified that multiple children had fallen into the pool. According to KRON, children were taken to the hospital. Two of them were pronounced dead once they were at the hospital.

Prosecutors said that two girls drowned in the backyard pool and another child was left injured after they were removed from the water, KTVU reported.

Prosecutors identified the girls only as 16 and 18-month-olds.

Investigators believe that the children were left unattended and they fell or jumped into the pool, according to KTVU. A gate was propped open that allowed the toddlers to get inside the pool area.

“There is a responsibility to watch over little children in your care like a hawk,” District Attorney Jeff Rosen said. “Now it is our responsibility to make sure that these defendants are held accountable for this avoidable and heart-breaking tragedy.”