2 children drown, 1 hospitalized after falling into California day care pool

Day care drownings: Two children died and another was hospitalized after falling into a pool at a day care center. (A Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Two children died after drowning in a California day care center pool on Monday, authorities said.

Another child remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, KGO-TV reported.

The San Jose Police Department responded to assist firefighters at the Happy Happy Daycare facility in the Aldmaden neighborhood of San Jose after receiving a welfare check at 9:05 a.m. PDT, according to KNTV.

Police said several children fell into the pool, according to KGO.

It is unclear how the children gained access to the pool, KTVU reported. Authorities did not identify them or release their ages.

Three children were taken to area hospitals in critical condition, according to KNTV. Two were pronounced dead, and the third child’s condition was later updated to non-life threatening, the television station reported.

It was not immediately known if the day care was licensed, KNTV reported. A search on the state’s website did not show a license issued for Happy Happy Daycare in San Jose.

The police department’s homicide unit and the Santa Clara County district attorney will investigate the deaths, according to KTVU.

