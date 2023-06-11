13 injured in shootings, stabbings, car accidents at large gathering in New York Over a dozen people were injured in shootings, stabbings, and car accidents in Syracuse, New York early Sunday morning as a large group of people were gathered. (Chalabala/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — More than a dozen people were injured in shootings, stabbings, and car accidents in Syracuse, New York, early Sunday morning as a large group of people were gathered.

In a news release obtained by NBC News, Syracuse Police Department said that over a dozen people were either shot, stabbed, or hit by cars Sunday morning. Police arrived at the scene just before 12:30 a.m. and found multiple people injured.

The area was near Davis and Massena streets, according to WSYR.

Four people ages 17 to 22 had gunshot wounds, police said, according to NBC News. Six people ages 17 to 25 had cuts to their heads and body. Three people ages 22 to 23 had injuries after they were hit by cars.

Police believe that the three hit by cars were unintentionally hit by people trying to flee the area, NBC News reported.

Officers believe that all victims are expected to survive, according to WSTM.

No information about any suspects has been released. No clarification about the large gathering has been released.

