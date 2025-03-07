$10M reward offered for arrest of former Olympian wanted for allegedly ordering murders

The FBI and the Department of State are offering rewards for the arrest of former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

The Department of State is offering a $10 million reward for the arrest of a former Olympian who is accused of running a transnational drug enterprise and ordering the murders of several people.

Ryan Wedding, 43, is now on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list, the agency said in a news release.

Wedding goes by several aliases including “El Jefe,” “Giant” “Public Enemy,” “James Conrad King” and “Jesse King.”

He is accused of running the drug ring that shipped cocaine from Columba to Mexico, to Southern California and finally to Canada or throughout the U.S.

The FBI said that he also ordered the murders of several people, as well as an attempted murder, to further the drug ring.

The agency said Wedding, along with a man the authorities called his “second-in-command,” Andrew Clark, allegedly called for the murder of two members of an Ontario family in November 2023, in retaliation for a stolen drug shipment. A third member of the family was wounded in the shooting that left the other two dead.

Wedding and Clark allegedly ordered the murder of a person in May 2024 over a drug debt.

Clark and another man, Malik Damion Cunningham, are charged with the murder of a person in Ontario in April 2024, the FBI said.

Wedding competed in the Salt Lake City, Utah, Winter Olympics in 2002 in the Giant Slalom snowboarding competition.

“Wedding went from shredding powder on the slopes at the Olympics to distributing powder cocaine on the streets of U.S. cities and in his native Canada,” Akil Davis, the Assistant Director of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, said in a news release. “The alleged murders of his competitors make Wedding a very dangerous man, and his addition to the list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives, coupled with a major reward offer by the State Department, will make the public our partner so that we can catch up with him before he puts anyone else in danger.”

In addition to the $10 million reward offered by the State Department’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, the FBI also is offering $50,000 for Wedding’s capture and extradition.

If convicted, Wedding and Clark face a mandatory life in prison for the criminal enterprise charges. The murder and attempted murder charges carry a mandatory minimum of 20 years in prison while the drug trafficking charges carry a minimum of 10 to 15 years in prison, the FBI said.

“The former Canadian snowboarder unleashed an avalanche of death and destruction, here and abroad,” Matthew Allen, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Los Angeles Field Division, said in a news release. “He earned the name ‘El Jefe’, becoming boss of a violent transnational drug trafficking organization. Now, his face will be on ‘The Top 10 Most Wanted’ posters. He’s unremitting, callous and greed-driven. Today’s announcement beams an even brighter searchlight on him. We ask that you help us find him.”

The FBI believes Wedding is living in Mexico, but may be in the U.S., Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, Costa Rica or other areas.

