Toby Keith to be honored with CMT special

CMT will pay tribute to Toby Keith with a new special, CMT Remembers: Toby Keith.



The 30-minute special will celebrate Toby's illustrious career and impact on country music with exclusive interviews, performances and unforgettable moments from his multidecade career.



Additionally, CMT will spotlight Toby's music videos for an hour on Friday, February 9, starting 8 a.m. ET.



Toby passed away February 5 after a two-year battle with stomach cancer.



CMT Remembers: Toby Keith premieres Thursday, February 8, at 8 p.m. ET. A trailer of the special is available now on CMT's Instagram.

