Tim McGraw gushes at daughter's Tammy Wynette cover

Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey recently posted a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man" that wowed her country superstar dad.



Sharing his reaction via an Instagram Reel, Tim was all smiles and in awe of Audrey's piano-driven rendition of the 1968 classic.



"Our baby girl, Audrey. Gosh, she's so talented. Man. And I've said it a hundred times, all of our girls are so talented, they all sing great. Audrey is just so special. She's such an incredible writer as well," shared Tim. "Whenever she's home, she'll sit on the piano. We can hear this all through the house and we can hear the stuff she's writing. And I'm telling you, her voice and the things that she writes are just so mindblowing and so deep and so special."



"She's just a true artist. She's got a true artist's soul. And we're lucky enough that we get to hear this when she's at home and she sits around and plays the piano," he continued. "Faith [Hill] and I will just sit there and just listen. She doesn't know we're listening half the time. Sometimes we have to sneak around and watch her so that she doesn't see us because she'll stop sometimes. But my goodness, I'm proud."



You can watch Audrey's cover and Tim's reaction now on Instagram.

