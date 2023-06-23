Tim McGraw drops "Hey Whiskey," unveils 17th album

Tim McGraw is set to release his 17th studio album, Standing Room Only, on August 25.

The 13-track project will feature the title track, which is Tim's current single, as well as "Hey Whiskey," which dropped Friday, June 23.

Of his forthcoming collection, the country superstar shares, "As an artist, I always want to dig deeper and get better every time I make a new record – it’s a big part of what drives me, and I really believe this is one of the best projects we’ve made."

"I've been working on this album since 2020, and this collection of songs are some of the most emotional, thought-provoking, and life-affirming music I've ever recorded," adds Tim. "I’m excited to have 'Hey Whiskey' out so fans can start hearing more of what we’re working on – and maybe even more before August."

While you wait, presave Standing Room Only now and check out exclusive album bundles at Tim's merch store.

Here's the track list for Standing Room Only:

"Hold On To It"

"Standing Room Only"

"Paper Umbrellas"

"Remember Me Well"

"Hey Whiskey"

"Her"

"Fool Me Again"

"Small Town King"

"Beautiful Hurricane"

"Cowboy Junkie"

"Nashville CA/L.A. Tennessee" (featuring Lori McKenna)

"Some Songs Change Your World"

"Letters From Heaven"

