Tim McGraw, Dolly Parton, Eric Church, Reba McEntire + more remember Kris Kristofferson

The country music community is mourning the loss of music legend and actor Kris Kristofferson.



Dolly Parton shared on social platform X, "What a great loss What a great writer What a great actor What a great friend [.] I will always love you, Dolly."



Tim McGraw, whose 2007 song "Kristofferson" was inspired by the Country Music Hall of Fame member, said on Instagram, "Another legend lost…. Honored to have witnessed the great @kristofferson."



Eric Church underscored how Kris encompassed "the ultimate life well lived" and shared footage of the "Sunday Morning Coming Down" singer and him onstage, backstage and with his family.



"Thank you for being a beacon of light in a darkening world. You were my hero and my role model. And even then, you managed to exceed my expectations when you became my friend," Eric reflected.



Reba McEntire, who covered "Me and Bobby McGee" on The Life & Songs Of Kris Kristofferson (Live) tribute album, called Kris "a gentleman, kind soul, and a lover of words."



"I am so glad I got to meet him and be around him. One of my favorite people," she said. "Rest in peace, Kris."

Trisha Yearwood noted how "this one hurts," adding, "The word legend gets tossed around a lot but with Kristofferson the shoe fits. These are shoes that won't be filled. Rest easy."



Ashley McBryde thanked The Highwaymen member for being a teacher of songwriting and also teaching her "how to beat the devil."



Kris passed away in his home in Maui, Hawaii, on Sept. 28 surrounded by family. He was 88.

