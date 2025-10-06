Tim McGraw calls Faith Hill 'my complete soulmate' in anniversary post

Tim McGraw is still head over heels for Faith Hill.

For the couple's 29th wedding anniversary on Monday, the "Highway Don't Care" singer posted a photo of him with Hill on Instagram, along with a note.

"29 years ago, on this day Oct 6 1996, I was on cloud 9!" McGraw wrote. "I was marrying the girl of my dreams, she was everything, my complete soulmate!"

He continued, "We have been through so much together, our girls growing up, me trying to grow up, and you, you, you, always there, always there for all of us when we fell, always you when we triumphed, always you."

"When we love, when we live, when we think of how to love, live and dream, always you," McGraw added. "You are my girl, I love you with a fire that grows each passing year."

In a 2023 Instagram post for their 27th anniversary, McGraw said he and Hill met in 1994 while backstage at the New Faces show at Country Radio Seminar.

McGraw wrote at the time that he fell for Hill "in an instant!"

The singer proposed to Hill on June 26, 1996, and the couple tied the knot four months later.

McGraw and Hill share three daughters, Gracie McGraw, Maggie McGraw and Audrey McGraw.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.