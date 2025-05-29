Tigirlily Gold's Krista Slaubaugh can see 'Forever From Here' with Walker Montgomery

"Forever From Here" is more than just a song for Tigirlily Gold these days, as Krista Slaubaugh just got engaged to Walker Montgomery.

The son of '90s hitmaker John Michael Montgomery popped the question Monday, May 26, by a pond in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

"I was overwhelmed in the best way," Krista tells People. "You wait for that moment your whole life, and I just wanted to remember and soak it in as much as possible."

The couple, who've been dating for nearly two years, had driven to the Old Edwards Inn and Spa in Highlands, North Carolina, for a surprise getaway.

