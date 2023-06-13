Three weeks later, Morgan's "Last Night" still reigns at #1

By Jeremy Chua

Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is #1 on the Mediabase Country chart for a third week.

Morgan's latest single, "One Thing At A Time," is also #7 on the chart, making him the sole artist with two songs concurrently in the top 10.

Additionally, "Last Night" continues its #1 streak on Billboard's all-genre Hot 100 chart for a 10th consecutive week.

Both songs are featured on Morgan's third studio album, One Thing at a Time. The 36-track set spawned the hits "You Proof" and "Thought You Should Know," as well.

