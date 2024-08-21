Thomas Rhett's best relationship advice? "Complete honesty at all costs"

Thomas Rhett is the latest cover star of Us Weekly.



Chatting with the magazine for its cover story, Thomas offered candid insight on his marriage with wife Lauren Akins and being parents to four kids.



"One of my favorite things to do is talk about how hard marriage can be and how hard it is to be a dad and raise children to be good people," Thomas tells Us Weekly of his openness to sharing about their relationship struggles. "There are days that are easier than others and moments of pure joy, and there's a lot of days that suck. I feel like I have some wisdom to share with younger people so they don't make the same mistakes I did."



"At 26, it was nerve-racking to portray anything that was less than 'couple goals' on Instagram," he says. "Now there's no pressure to pretend we're [something] we're not."



Thomas' biggest piece of relationship advice? "Complete honesty at all costs."



"Darkness cannot live where the light is. As for younger artists trying to decide, 'Do I want to get married at 22? What will this do for my career?' If they're your person, marry 'em and own it," the "Beautiful as You" singer says. "Make that person your centerpiece because that's your rock for the rest of your life."



When it comes to parenthood and the advice he'd give to himself on the first day of being a dad, Thomas says it's "to cherish it."



"It's easy to wish away the hard years. [Lauren] calls them the 'wiping years' — wiping tears, wiping floors, wiping butts, all of that. I've been a dad long enough to know how fast it goes," he shares. "I'm learning how to live in these moments."



Thomas' new album, About A Woman, drops Friday.

