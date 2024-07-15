Thomas Rhett's all 'About a Woman' now, with a "big tour" on the 2025 horizon

The Valory Music Co.

By Stephen Hubbard

If you're a die-hard Thomas Rhett fan who's noticing his lack of a major tour this year, well, the superstar says there's a good reason for that: he's very album-focused in 2024.

"This is a big year for us," he says. "We're not playing many shows, but this is the first time that I have ever actually had the time to release, like, an album, like not slammed between a whole bunch of shows."

So far, TR's put out "Overdrive" and "Gone Country," as well as his hit "Beautiful as You," prior to the arrival of About a Woman toward the end of the summer.

"Fourteen tracks, it's my seventh album. I can't believe I'm saying that," TR reflects. "But yeah, we'll put that out in August and hopefully announce a big tour for next year."

For the record, TR's definition of a light year still includes two dozen shows with a Las Vegas residency at Fontainebleau in December. Look for more preview tracks on the way before About a Woman's arrival on Aug. 23.

