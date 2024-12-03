Thomas Rhett + Cody Johnson to perform on ABC's 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest has announced its first batch of performers for its annual Dec. 31 ABC TV special.

A promo reveals that Thomas Rhett and Cody Johnson will be performing on the show, as well as Lenny Kravitz, who'll be doing a live countdown to 2025 from Las Vegas.



Also joining the party are R&B singer Tinashe and "Lose Control" hitmaker Teddy Swims. You may recall that Teddy and Thomas recently released a duet version of Thomas' "Somethin' Bout a Woman" and performed together at this year's CMA Awards.

Joining Ryan Seacrest as co-host once again is singer/actress Rita Ora.



More performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.