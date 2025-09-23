'This Time Around,' 'Bubbly' hitmaker Colbie Caillat's a little bit country

Though she's best known for pop hits like "Bubbly," Colbie Caillat takes a country turn when her album of collabs arrives Friday.

In addition to duets with Walker Hayes, Lee Brice, Maddie & Tae, Mitchell Tenpenny, Hillary Scott, Chris Young, Ryan Hurd and Russell Dickerson, This Time Around includes new takes on some of her biggest songs, like 2009's "Fallin' For You."

“Maren [Morris] has one of my all-time favorite voices I’ve ever heard and now have had the privilege to sing with,” Colbie says. “I was introduced to her through my producer, Jimmy [Robbins], and the coolest part is that Maren chose 'Fallin’ For You' to sing on. It turned out even more special than I could have imagined.”

“I’ve been covering Colbie's songs since I was seventeen,” Maren reveals. “When she reached out and asked me to duet ‘Falling For You’ with her, I was having a full circle giddiness moment. She has one of the most warm, soulful voices I got to blend with, and it turned out so beautifully.”

The 12-track This Time Around also features collabs with Amos Lee, Gavin DeGraw and Jason Mraz.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.