Things to do: New Year, new events in Central Florida this weekend

Orlando, FL — Beginning on Friday, January 5th through January 7th, the 2024 Orlando Home & Garden Show will go on at the Orange County Convention Center from 12pm-6pm. The event is free.

home and garden show orlando

Continuing this weekend through January 14th, the Mecum Auto Auctions at the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. Need to purchase tickets for entry.

Mecum returns to Kissimmee with world’s largest collector car auction

On Friday, January 5th and Saturday, January 6th the Orlando Solar Bears take on Wheeling Nailers at the Kia Center at 7pm.

The Orlando Solar Bears team logo on the ice.

Beginning on Friday, January 5th through January 7th, the Three Kings Celebration will go on at Seaworld Orlando during park hours with park admission.

SeaWorld Three Kings Celebration

On Saturday, January 6th, “Art’s The Spark” will be on display at the Orlando Art Museum from 10:30am-12pm. The event is free.

Orlando Museum of Art (WFTV.com News Staff)

On Saturday, January 6th, “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” will be performed at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts at 2pm. Ticket prices start at $55.

Dr. Phillips Center (Dr. Phillips Center)

On Sunday, January 7th the Orlando Magic return home to the Kia Center to face the Atlanta Hawks at 6pm.

Orlando Magic (WFTV/WFTV)

