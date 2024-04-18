Things to do: Community Day, Jazz Flavors Fest, Earth Day & more this weekend in Central Florida

Image courtesy: Winter Park Paint Out (Image courtesy: Winter Park Paint Out)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Take part in the many Central Florida happenings this weekend.

On Friday, April 19th, Community Day goes on at Central Rock Gym Orlando from 9 to 10 a.m.

Image courtesy: Central Rock Gym Orlando (Image courtesy: Central Rock Gym Orlando)

On Friday, April 19th, through Sunday, April 21st, the Florida Film Festival concludes its final weekend at the Enzian Theater.

Florida Film Festival The Florida Film Festival has officially kicked off. (Matt Milano)

On Friday, April 19th, the Orlando Pride square off against the San Diego Wave at Inter&Co Stadium. Game-time is 8 p.m.

On Saturday, April 20th, Pinstripes restaurant in Orlando has its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Image courtesy: Pinstripes Restaurant Orlando (Image courtesy: Pinstripes Restaurant Orlando)

On Saturday, April 20th, celebrate Central Florida Earth Day at Lake Eola Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Celebrate Earth Day at Lake Eola (WFTV.com)

On Saturday, April 20th, enjoy the Jazz and Flavors Fest in the Gateway District from 5 to 10 p.m.

Image courtesy: Gateways Jazz and Flavors Fest (Image courtesy: Gateways Jazz and Flavors Fest)

On Sunday, April 21st, through April 27th, the 16th annual Winter Park Paint Out goes on at Polasek Museum and other locations in Winter Park and Orlando.

Image courtesy: Winter Park Paint Out (Image courtesy: Winter Park Paint Out)

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

