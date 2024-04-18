Things to do: Community Day, Jazz Flavors Fest, Earth Day & more this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Take part in the many Central Florida happenings this weekend.
On Friday, April 19th, Community Day goes on at Central Rock Gym Orlando from 9 to 10 a.m.
On Friday, April 19th, through Sunday, April 21st, the Florida Film Festival concludes its final weekend at the Enzian Theater.
On Friday, April 19th, the Orlando Pride square off against the San Diego Wave at Inter&Co Stadium. Game-time is 8 p.m.
On Saturday, April 20th, Pinstripes restaurant in Orlando has its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
On Saturday, April 20th, celebrate Central Florida Earth Day at Lake Eola Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, April 20th, enjoy the Jazz and Flavors Fest in the Gateway District from 5 to 10 p.m.
On Sunday, April 21st, through April 27th, the 16th annual Winter Park Paint Out goes on at Polasek Museum and other locations in Winter Park and Orlando.
