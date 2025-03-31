These cities added the most high-income households

SmartAsset ranked 352 U.S. cities based on the percentage change in the proportion of households earning $200,000 or more annually over one year.

High-income households can generally afford to spend more within their communities, both via local business and the tax base. The business mix of a city may be greatly influenced by the relative population of high-income earners. Similarly, the prevalence of high-income households also can help describe the relative quality of life of a population, or tell stories about potential wealth gaps or local growth. Changes in a city's relative proportion of households earning high income may change due to dynamics in the local job market, housing market, cost of living, age demographics, opportunities elsewhere, and beyond.

With this in mind, SmartAsset ranked 352 U.S. cities based on the percentage change in the proportion of households earning $200,000 or more annually over one year. Other data examined includes the new estimates of high-earning households, the number of high-income households added, and the local median income.

Key Findings

Palm Bay, Florida, saw the proportion of high-income households jump by nearly 150%. Even after accounting for a 13.8% growth in total households over the same year, Palm Bay went from 3% of households earning over $200,000 to 7.4%. This is an estimated addition of 2,403 households to this income category. Still, the local median household income dropped from $71,645 to $67,928 in that same time.

Nearly half of households earn over $200,000 in this city. Sunnyvale, California, has the highest rate of high-income households at 48.6%. This comes after an 11.21% jump in the proportion of high-income households locally, up from 43.7% households being high-earners the year before. The median household income here is also highest studywide at $169,781.

Waterbury, Connecticut, saw its high-income population decrease the most. Relative to its total households in each year, Waterbury's proportion of high-income households shrank by 63.2%. High-income earners went from representing 3.8% of households to 1.4% over one year. The median household income here now sits at $51,572.

Oakland, California, lost 2,691 high-income households in one year. Nominally, Oakland lost the most high-income households over one year. The city saw an 8% decline in the rate of high-income households after going from 23.7% to 21.8% of households. Garden Grove, California, lost the second-highest number of high-income households at -2,344.

Top 20 cities adding high-income households

Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 146.67%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,403

Total households: 50,448



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.4%



Number of high-income households: 3,733



Median household income: $67,928

Total households: 44,338



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%



Number of high-income households: 1,330



Median household income: $71,645

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,676

Total households: 45,483



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.8%



Number of high-income households: 3,093



Median household income: $66,950

Total households: 45,689



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.1%



Number of high-income households: 1,416



Median household income: $55,177

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,929

Total households: 74,847



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.3%



Number of high-income households: 5,464



Median household income: $61,680

Total households: 74,554



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%



Number of high-income households: 2,535



Median household income: $55,578

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,274

Total households: 64,083



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%



Number of high-income households: 2,179



Median household income: $49,920

Total households: 56,576



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.6%



Number of high-income households: 905



Median household income: $46,912

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,682

Total households: 36,403



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14%



Number of high-income households: 5,096



Median household income: $73,723

Total households: 36,587



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%



Number of high-income households: 2,415



Median household income: $62,374

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,553

Total households: 54,695



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%



Number of high-income households: 3,774



Median household income: $58,515

Total households: 56,960



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%



Number of high-income households: 2,221



Median household income: $50,311

Number of high-income households added over one year: 747

Total households: 41,060



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.1%



Number of high-income households: 1,683



Median household income: $71,752

Total households: 39,014



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.4%



Number of high-income households: 936



Median household income: $71,060

Number of high-income households added over one year: 3,381

Total households: 46,223



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 16.9%



Number of high-income households: 7,812



Median household income: $85,615

Total households: 44,755



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.9%



Number of high-income households: 4,431



Median household income: $85,570

Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: 70.18%

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,295

Total households: 54,715



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.7%



Number of high-income households: 5,307



Median household income: $62,411

Total households: 52,844



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%



Number of high-income households: 3,012



Median household income: $61,030

Number of high-income households added over one year: 817

Total households: 51,696



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%



Number of high-income households: 2,171



Median household income: $52,318

Total households: 54,185



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.5%



Number of high-income households: 1,355



Median household income: $48,127

Number of high-income households added over one year: 742

Total households: 42,331



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%



Number of high-income households: 1,820



Median household income: $55,767

Total households: 41,488



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.6%



Number of high-income households: 1,079



Median household income: $51,610

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,030

Total households: 51,663



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.9%



Number of high-income households: 2,531



Median household income: $57,131

Total households: 50,058



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3%



Number of high-income households: 1,502



Median household income: $58,524

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,473

Total households: 114,599



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.6%



Number of high-income households: 6,418



Median household income: $53,818

Total households: 112,713



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.5%



Number of high-income households: 3,945



Median household income: $49,688

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,127

Total households: 49,577



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.9%



Number of high-income households: 5,404



Median household income: $52,796

Total households: 47,488



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%



Number of high-income households: 3,277



Median household income: $55,955

Number of high-income households added over one year: 747

Total households: 34,958



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%



Number of high-income households: 1,818



Median household income: $61,059

Total households: 32,462



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%



Number of high-income households: 1,071



Median household income: $50,964

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,318

Total households: 38,786



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.5%



Number of high-income households: 3,297



Median household income: $67,099

Total households: 36,647



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%



Number of high-income households: 1,979



Median household income: $69,569

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,412

Total households: 57,645



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%



Number of high-income households: 3,805



Median household income: $70,238

Total households: 56,961



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.2%



Number of high-income households: 2,392



Median household income: $64,924

Number of high-income households added over one year: 2,833

Total households: 59,730



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 11.9%



Number of high-income households: 7,108



Median household income: $71,362

Total households: 55,512



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%



Number of high-income households: 4,274



Median household income: $63,835

Number of high-income households added over one year: 1,055

Total households: 45,491



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%



Number of high-income households: 3,230



Median household income: $71,715

Total households: 47,280



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.6%



Number of high-income households: 2,175



Median household income: $64,113

Number of high-income households added over one year: 642

Total households: 34,688



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.8%



Number of high-income households: 2,012



Median household income: $67,169

Total households: 36,040



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%



Number of high-income households: 1,370



Median household income: $61,496

Top 20 cities losing the most high-income households

Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -63.16%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,028

Total households: 45,898



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 1.4%



Number of high-income households: 643



Median household income: $43,420

Total households: 43,950



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.8%



Number of high-income households: 1,670



Median household income: $51,572

Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,212

Total households: 42,134



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.2%



Number of high-income households: 3,034



Median household income: $77,027

Total households: 41,302



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 12.7%



Number of high-income households: 5,245



Median household income: $65,728

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,986

Total households: 79,072



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%



Number of high-income households: 2,847



Median household income: $60,720

Total households: 79,223



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.1%



Number of high-income households: 4,833



Median household income: $59,751

Number of high-income households added over one year: -812

Total households: 51,311



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 2.2%



Number of high-income households: 1,129



Median household income: $61,432

Total households: 53,919



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%



Number of high-income households: 1,941



Median household income: $53,082

Number of high-income households added over one year: -2,344

Total households: 50,343



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.5%



Number of high-income households: 5,286



Median household income: $87,407

Total households: 49,225



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 15.5%



Number of high-income households: 7,630



Median household income: $86,975

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,792

Total households: 47,380



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.3%



Number of high-income households: 4,406



Median household income: $78,743

Total households: 45,574



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 13.6%



Number of high-income households: 6,198



Median household income: $90,330

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,329

Total households: 42,173



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.2%



Number of high-income households: 2,615



Median household income: $76,205

Total households: 44,816



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 8.8%



Number of high-income households: 3,944



Median household income: $71,006

Number of high-income households added over one year: -825

Total households: 49,229



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.6%



Number of high-income households: 1,772



Median household income: $42,397

Total households: 50,933



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.1%



Number of high-income households: 2,598



Median household income: $41,529

Percentage change in the proportion of high-income households: -28.57%

Number of high-income households added over one year: -846

Total households: 42,870



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.5%



Number of high-income households: 2,358



Median household income: $43,235

Total households: 41,602



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%



Number of high-income households: 3,203



Median household income: $49,005

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,480

Total households: 57,392



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.6%



Number of high-income households: 4,362



Median household income: $51,158

Total households: 56,174



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%



Number of high-income households: 5,842



Median household income: $53,909

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,116

Total households: 52,878



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.6%



Number of high-income households: 3,490



Median household income: $67,028

Total households: 51,174



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9%



Number of high-income households: 4,606



Median household income: $77,711

Number of high-income households added over one year: -796

Total households: 60,636



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.3%



Number of high-income households: 2,001



Median household income: $42,336

Total households: 62,149



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%



Number of high-income households: 2,797



Median household income: $40,631

Number of high-income households added over one year: -818

Total households: 28,422



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.7%



Number of high-income households: 2,188



Median household income: $77,564

Total households: 28,907



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.4%



Number of high-income households: 3,006



Median household income: $81,447

Number of high-income households added over one year: -663

Total households: 44,169



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.9%



Number of high-income households: 1,723



Median household income: $60,010

Total households: 45,870



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.2%



Number of high-income households: 2,385



Median household income: $57,944

Number of high-income households added over one year: -1,127

Total households: 50,481



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 10.8%



Number of high-income households: 5,452



Median household income: $85,982

Total households: 46,661



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 14.1%



Number of high-income households: 6,579



Median household income: $83,314

Number of high-income households added over one year: -653

Total households: 38,886



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 7.1%



Number of high-income households: 2,761



Median household income: $77,431

Total households: 37,515



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 9.1%



Number of high-income households: 3,414



Median household income: $70,386

Number of high-income households added over one year: -499

Total households: 37,918



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.4%



Number of high-income households: 2,048



Median household income: $72,900

Total households: 36,901



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 6.9%



Number of high-income households: 2,546



Median household income: $62,601

Number of high-income households added over one year: -907

Total households: 115,195



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.7%



Number of high-income households: 4,262



Median household income: $57,138

Total households: 109,974



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.7%



Number of high-income households: 5,169



Median household income: $58,439

Number of high-income households added over one year: -801

Total households: 76,232



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.5%



Number of high-income households: 3,430



Median household income: $51,943

Total households: 74,244



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 5.7%



Number of high-income households: 4,232



Median household income: $49,838

Number of high-income households added over one year: -527

Total households: 57,487



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 3.4%



Number of high-income households: 1,955



Median household income: $60,739

Total households: 57,714



Percent of households earning $200,000+: 4.3%



Number of high-income households: 2,482



Median household income: $58,233

Data and methodology

Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year Community Survey for 2023 and 2022. The study includes 352 cities with a population of 100,000 or more for which data was available. Cities were ranked based on the growth in high-income households as a percentage of total households between 2022 and 2023. High-income households are defined as those making an income of $200,000 or more.