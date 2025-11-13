There's room for 'The Innkeeper' on Little Big Town's 'The Christmas Record'

Little Big Town's adding a new track to their holiday album in time for the 2025 season.

"We wanted to give you another Christmas song as a thank you for this incredible year," they teased on their socials Thursday. "'The Innkeeper' is available at midnight. Pre-save/add now at the link in bio."

The Christmas Record was originally released in October 2024 with 11 tracks. You can get a peek of "The Innkeeper" on the foursome's socials.

This year, they'll also play four holiday nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium Dec. 1-4.

"It's always been a dream of ours to play Christmas shows at the historic Ryman," they said. "It's finally happening! Please come spend your holidays with us."

