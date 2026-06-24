Taylor Swift + Lainey Wilson sing 'Love Story' at Travis Kelce's Tight End University concert

Taylor Swift and Lainey Wilson perform at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University's Tight Ends & Friends Presented by Reese's (Courtesy Authentic Live, a Division of Authentic Brands Group)

Taylor Swift and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a surprise duet Tuesday night in Nashville, where Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce, was holding his annual Tight End University event.

The surprise duet took place at Sports Illustrated and Tight End University's Tight Ends & Friends Concert Presented by Reese's, held at Nashville's The Pinnacle. Lainey, whose own appearance was a surprise, welcomed Taylor to the stage to sing Taylor's hit "Love Story." When Taylor got to the part where she sings, "Pulled out a ring," she flashed her own engagement ring.

The event also included performances by Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nate Smith, Chase Rice, and The War and Treaty. Comedian Shane Gillis put in an appearance as well, and Travis and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle did a keg stand onstage.

Travis, George and ex-tight end Greg Olsen founded Tight End University. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, George, who's been invited to Taylor and Travis' wedding, said he asked Travis if the couple is really getting married at Madison Square Garden, as has been rumored. George said that Travis "laughed at me."

George told People of Taylor's appearance at the concert, "She's just such an awesome person to give us her time this close to their wedding. So we're just so thankful that they're here."

Taylor also performed at the Tight Ends & Friends concert last year; she sang "Shake It Off."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.