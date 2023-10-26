Tanya Tucker + Patti LaBelle to be honored on 'CMT SMASHING GLASS'

CMT has announced that it will honor Tanya Tucker and R&B icon Patti Labelle in its all-new series, CMT SMASHING GLASS: A Celebration of the Groundbreaking Women of Music.



Set to premiere in November 15, the special will celebrate female artists who "smashed stereotypes, broke records and defiantly blazed trails for future generations of female artists," per a press release.



"We're beyond excited to bring this electrifying and empowering new franchise to life by honoring iconic women who've fearlessly 'smashed glass ceilings' and kicked in doors, holding them wide open for past, present and future generations," shares Margaret Comeaux, CMT's senior vice president of production, music & events.



"Both Patti and Tanya deserve to be celebrated for continuing to set the industry gold standard with boundary-breaking crossover success, bold, uncompromising lives and careers, and creating timeless music and impact that remains as powerful and relevant as ever," she adds.



The special will feature stories about Tanya and Patti, tribute performances by other artists and performances from both music icons.



CMT SMASHING GLASS airs at 9 p.m. ET exclusively on CMT.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.