Surprise: Luke Bryan has a new song coming Friday

ABC/Connie Chornuk

By Jeremy Chua

Luke Bryan has surprise announced that he's releasing a new song on Friday, August 11.

"SURPRISE! I'm releasing a brand new song called 'Southern and Slow' this Friday," Luke shares on X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside a snippet of the midtempo track. A longer preview clip is also available on YouTube.

"Southern and Slow" will follow Luke's latest release and current single, "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," which is fast approaching the top 10 on the country charts.

Presave "Southern and Slow" now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!