Step inside Brothers Osborne's "Mojo Dojo" tour bus

Brothers Osborne are introducing fans to their tour bus in a brand new video.

Shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the clip features John and TJ Osborne taking fans on a virtual tour of their "Mojo Dojo Casa House" bus, named after Ken's house in the Barbie movie.

"Welcome to our humble abode on the road," John says in the opening. They then show fans their stove, stash of drinks, liquor cabinet and bunk beds.

"This is where John and I sleep. It's really funny. We grew up in bunk beds and now we're right back in them again," quips TJ.

John then shows fans a giant cutout his wife, Lucie, made of their newborn twins, Arthur and Maybelle, so that he "can be with them on the road."

Check out the full bus tour video on X.

Brothers Osborne are currently #26 and rising on the country charts with their single, "Nobody's Nobody."

