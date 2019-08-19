Shortest-living dog breeds

Everyone from grade school students to proud pet owners quotes the statistic that one dog year equals seven human years. It's considered axiomatic, but, as it turns out, that's not accurate. Really, experts say it's more accurate to compare the first year of a dog's life to 15 years of a human's, the second year to nine human years, and every year after that to five human years.

The math gets even more complicated when factoring in the dog's size: Bigger dogs start to age faster than small dogs around age 6, and the gap increases by year eight. This relationship between body mass and age expectancy baffles scientists. Normally, the larger the mammal, the longer it lives. Yet for every 4.4 pounds of body mass, a dog's life expectancy is reduced by about a month. Theories for why abound, from age-related illnesses affecting big dogs sooner to a higher likelihood of abnormal cell growth and death from cancer because of the rapid growth of large dogs.

Regardless of the reason, the truth remains that our canine companions won't live anywhere near as long as our human friends. Though a new drug, conditionally approved by the Food and Drug Administration and undergoing clinical trials as of February 2025, intended to extend dogs' lifespans by up to a few years, most pet owners will still likely outlive their beloved pooches, especially Great Danes and Saint Bernards.

To find out which dogs tend to live the shortest lives, Stacker used data from a 2024 study published in the journal Nature, which looked at nearly 585,000 dogs in the United Kingdom across 155 breeds. The 35 breeds recognized by the American Kennel Club with the shortest average lifespans were then ranked. Each breed's 2024 AKC popularity ranking, released in 2025, is also included but did not impact the ranking.

Read on to find out which large breed lives just over five years on average and which small dogs can live an impressive 11-plus years.

Two greyhounds, one resting their head on the other. (Stacker/Stacker)

#35. Greyhound

- Median lifespan: 11.5 years

- Popularity rank: 118

The Greyhound is gentle, noble, and sweet-tempered. Known for their exceptional speed and graceful build, they have long legs, deep chests, and short, smooth coats.

Akita dog standing in snow. (Stacker/Stacker)

#34. Akita

- Median lifespan: 11.4 years

- Popularity rank: 59

Bred to be the ultimate hunting dog, Akitas were once owned only by the imperial family of Japan and their court. These dignified, noble dogs with a dense double coat and curled-over tail are quiet and reserved with strangers but silly and affectionate with people they know.

German shepherd laying in forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. German shepherd (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.3 years

- Popularity rank: 4

German shepherds are appreciated for their elegant appearance, hardworking nature, and impressive intelligence. Developed in the late 1800s by a German cavalry officer determined to create the ideal herding dog, the breed has a long history of working with the military and police. However, German shepherds also serve as protective and loving family pets.

Two boxer dogs playing on beach. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. Boxer (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.3 years

- Popularity rank: 17

Boxers' bright eyes and pointy ears show off their alert, fun-loving, and sometimes goofy personalities. This highly popular dog breed is patient and protective, which makes boxers a great choice for families with small children.

Bouvier des Flandres running in countryside on autumn day. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. Bouvier des Flandres (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.3 years

- Popularity rank: 101

The muscular Bouvier des Flandres is a Belgian breed capable of herding cattle and hauling heavy carts. Their soft, shaggy coats come in a variety of different colors, including black, fawn, and salt-and-pepper.

American Eskimo Dog sitting outside with flowers. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. American Eskimo dog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.3 years

- Popularity rank: 116

The American Eskimo dog is alert, friendly, and conservative when making new friends. These dogs are easily recognized by their fluffy white coats and come in three sizes—toy, miniature, and standard—with the standard reaching up to 19 inches tall and weighing between 25 and 35 pounds. These dogs love being part of the family, are very trainable, and get along with kids.

Alaskan Malamute stands on grass in front of flowering tree. (Stacker/Stacker)

#33. Alaskan malamute (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.3 years

- Popularity rank: 79

Hardworking and playful, the Alaskan malamute stands between 23 and 25 inches tall at the shoulder (not counting that iconic, plumed tail) and weighs up to 85 pounds. These fluffy pups might look intimidating, but with plenty of exercise and firm training, Alaskan malamutes make for excellent companions. However, the breed is typically too outgoing to perform well as a guard dog.

Portrait of a Doberman Pinscher sitting in park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#28. Doberman pinscher

- Median lifespan: 11.2 years

- Popularity rank: 16

The Doberman pinscher's keen intelligence makes it attractive as a working dog in many police departments, but it can be stubborn and willful from time to time. These animals also make excellent guard dogs and are deeply loyal to their owners.

Three dogue de bordeaux dogs together (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Dogue de Bordeaux (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.1 years

- Popularity rank: 96

This ancient French breed has a fawn-colored coat and a wrinkly, droopy face. These gentle giants are sweet and sensitive but still make good guard dogs, thanks to their large, imposing physiques.

Brittney standing on path. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Brittany (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.1 years

- Popularity rank: 31

Brittany spaniels originate in the western region of France, where they were bred hundreds of years ago to hunt various birds. Today, the Brittany is an energetic and loyal companion, happiest when exercising with their owners. Their gorgeous, orange-and-white coats require little grooming, so you can spend more quality time outdoors with your Brittany.

Afghan Hound autumn outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

#27. Afghan hound (tie)

- Median lifespan: 11.1 years

- Popularity rank: 110

The Afghan hound is much more than just a pretty face. Beneath all that long, silky fur, the Afghan hound is an impressive hunting dog, bred to trek across rugged terrain in South Asia. These independent, often aloof dogs can be quite the handful for inexperienced owners and do best with regular daily exercise.

Newfoundland dog sitting in field with flowers. (Stacker/Stacker)

#24. Newfoundland

- Median lifespan: 11 years

- Popularity rank: 47

Tipping the scales at 150 pounds or so, Newfies are one of the largest breeds out there, though it's hard to tell how much of their weight lies in their long, fluffy coats. These dogs are also among the sweetest of breeds and love nothing more than swimming or playing outdoors with their owners.

Portrait of Great Pyrenees outdoors. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Great Pyrenees (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.9 years

- Popularity rank: 74

Bred to guard livestock in the mountainous region between Spain and France, the great Pyrenees has a striking appearance defined by a thick, light-colored coat. The breed weighs upward of 100 pounds but requires only moderate exercise to stay in shape. Great Pyrenees are fiercely protective and highly affectionate with their "pack," human or otherwise.

Black Russian Terrier dog profile standing. (Stacker/Stacker)

#23. Black Russian terrier (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.9 years

- Popularity rank: 127

Though not very widely known outside of its home country, the black Russian terrier is sure to impress with its intelligence, guarding instincts, and size. These dogs weigh between 80 and 130 pounds and stand around 30 inches tall at the shoulder. Despite their imposing stature, BRTs are known to be calm and respond well to firm, consistent training.

Brown Irish Water Spaniel in the spring garden. (Stacker/Stacker)

#21. Irish water spaniel

- Median lifespan: 10.8 years

- Popularity rank: 177

Playful and hardworking, the Irish water spaniel loves long walks, trips to the dog park, and games of fetch. These dogs are smart and eager to please, but they need reward-based training to work well with their owners.

Portrait of Rottweiler sitting in grass. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Rottweiler (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.6 years

- Popularity rank: 8

This large, muscular working breed would be a formidable enemy, but its affable, gentle personality makes Rottweilers total cuddle bugs with their owners. The Rottweiler's tough appearance hides a silly side that's hard not to love.

Great Dane by the sea. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Great Dane (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.6 years

- Popularity rank: 21

Not only are Great Danes taller than most other dogs, but when they stand on their hind legs, they're also taller than many people. Though these dogs are giant, they are known to have sweet, gentle souls and are incredibly friendly.

Portrait of a Shar pei walking in the park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#20. Chinese shar-pei (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.6 years

- Popularity rank: 83

With their wrinkly muzzles, teensy ears, and blue-black tongues, Chinese shar-peis are quite unusual-looking dogs. Regal and strong, these dogs are famous for their dedication and loyalty to their owners.

Grey Scottish Deerhound seated in field, (Stacker/Stacker)

#17. Scottish deerhound

- Median lifespan: 10.5 years

- Popularity rank: 165

The Scottish deerhound is the royal dog of Scotland, and evidence suggests that these large, deer-hunting dogs have been wandering the Highlands for longer than some of the Scottish clans. These huge, shaggy hounds are majestic but live less than 11 years on average.

Bullmastiff standing outside with pine trees in background. (Stacker/Stacker)

#16. Bullmastiff

- Median lifespan: 10.2 years

- Popularity rank: not available

These massive working dogs hailing from England were once used to catch exotic game: poachers. Bullmastiffs are reliable family pets that make excellent guard dogs, although they don't live very long.

Happy Bernese Mountain Dog in spring field. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Bernese mountain dog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.1 years

- Popularity rank: 19

The Bernese mountain dog's striking markings, fluffy coat, and giant body make it instantly captivating. Because of the amount of fur, these dogs thrive in cold temperatures. Their sweet, gentle personalities make them great family dogs.

Anatolian shepherd sitting outdoors in nature. (Stacker/Stacker)

#15. Anatolian shepherd (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10.1 years

- Popularity rank: 86

The hardy Anatolian shepherd descends from ancient canine bloodlines dating back thousands of years, when the breed was originally developed to herd livestock in the harsh climate of Turkey's Anatolia region. Adopting an Anatolian shepherd isn't for the faint of heart—both males and females can weigh well over 100 pounds and require significant training—but Anatolians remain excellent working dogs today.

Pharoah hound by a lake at sunset. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Pharaoh hound (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10 years

- Popularity rank: 185

These medium-sized dogs look every bit as regal as their name suggests, but they're far from standoffish. Pharaoh hounds have a friendly, charming personality well-suited to family life and even get along well with other dogs. Just one caveat: Any prospective owners considering the breed must ensure their Pharaoh hound can walk or run for up to 40 minutes every day.

Portrait of seated Leonberger in sun. (Stacker/Stacker)

#13. Leonberger (tie)

- Median lifespan: 10 years

- Popularity rank: 99

Don't be alarmed by the Leonberger's appearance—this German dog is a true gentle giant. Males can weigh up to 170 pounds and stand more than 31 inches tall, while slightly smaller females weigh between 90 and 140 pounds and stand up to 29.5 inches. Though massive, both males and females are highly affectionate dogs who get along well with young children.

Irish Wolfhound walks in grassy field. (Stacker/Stacker)

#11. Irish wolfhound

- Median lifespan: 9.9 years

- Popularity rank: 76

The tallest breed recognized by the AKC also has a short life expectancy. The larger-than-life Irish wolfhound is known for its super-fast running speed, intelligence, and, of course, massive size.

Portrait of French bulldog sitting with flowers outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. French bulldog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.8 years

- Popularity rank: 1

The French bulldog has steadily become one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S., especially among apartment dwellers who don't have a lot of space. Frenchies are playful and smart, and their bat ears and smushed faces are downright irresistible for many.

Portrait of a brindle English Bulldog outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

#10. Bulldog (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.8 years

- Popularity rank: 9

Friendly and courageous, the bulldog has a bold personality. The dog's signature face—with droopy lips, a pushed-in nose, and a furrowed brow—is irresistible to bulldog enthusiasts.

Saint Bernard with puppies outside (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Saint Bernard (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.3 years

- Popularity rank: 62

One of the world's best-known breeds, Saint Bernards are huge dogs with fluffy coats, wrinkled brows, and gentle temperaments. They make great nanny dogs for families with children and have also worked as rescuers for lost travelers in the Alps.

Neapolitan Mastiff puppy walking in a field on a cloudy day. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Neapolitan mastiff (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.3 years

- Popularity rank: 128

Despite the breed's famous tendency to drool, the good-natured Neapolitan mastiff has been a beloved companion since the days of ancient Rome. You might recognize this wrinkly breed from the first "Harry Potter" movies as the Neapolitan mastiff who plays Hagrid's dog, Fang, in the 2000s and 2010s film series.

Head and shoulder portrait of a bloodhound outside. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Bloodhound (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.3 years

- Popularity rank: 58

Bloodhounds are known as the world's best tracking dogs, thanks to their keen sense of smell and long, droopy ears. When it comes to following human scents, they're still regarded as more effective than any security device on the market.

Black affenpinscher walking in the park. (Stacker/Stacker)

#8. Affenpinscher (tie)

- Median lifespan: 9.3 years

- Popularity rank: 162

​Affenpinschers are small, sturdy dogs, standing around 11 inches and weighing up to 10 pounds. They have a wiry coat and monkey-like facial expression, which gives them a distinct and comical expression. Their confident, bold, and somewhat stubborn nature suits experienced dog owners who appreciate a big personality in a small, entertaining package.

English mastiff standing in field. (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Mastiff

- Median lifespan: 9 years

- Popularity rank: 40

Broadly speaking, mastiffs have been around for thousands of years, though the officially recognized breed developed in medieval England. While the dogs are patient and loving with their families, they tend to be wary of strangers.

A brindle Cane Corso looking at the camera. (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Cane corso

- Median lifespan: 8.1 years

- Popularity rank: 14

The cane corso is a stocky Italian breed, once tasked with carrying weapons on the battlefield thousands of years ago. These highly affectionate pups are much more likely to be found at home with their families today, but the breed still requires plenty of exercise. The cane corso enjoys working and performs well in dog sports, including agility, obedience, and tracking.

Black Presa canario in the forest. (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Presa Canario

- Median lifespan: 7.7 years

- Popularity rank: not available

The "canario" of the Presa Canario's name comes from the Canary Islands of Spain, where the breed was developed in the 15th and 16th centuries to guard and perform other chores on farms. All of those working instincts have been passed down to the modern presa canario, who can be distrustful and potentially aggressive toward strangers. Provided with proper training, though, the Presa Canario can be a devoted pet.

Caucasian shepherd dog standing on path. (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Caucasian shepherd dog

- Median lifespan: 5.4 years

- Popularity rank: not available

Weighing more than 100 pounds, the Caucasian shepherd dog is renowned for having a fearless attitude toward threats. While these massive canines are prized guard dogs for good reason, Caucasian shepherds likely won't do well in a family with young children or other dogs. Firm training is essential to keep the Caucasian shepherd's guarding instincts in check, but owners will be rewarded with a highly loyal and courageous watchdog.

