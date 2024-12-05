Shaboozey makes his 'Saturday Night Live' debut this weekend

Disney/Frank Micelotta
By Jeremy Chua

Shaboozey will be a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on Saturday.

Joining him is Gladiator II actor Paul Mescal, who'll host the show.

Jelly Roll previously kicked off SNL's 50th season premiere in September, where he sang "Winning Streak" and his current single, "Liar."

Shaboozey recently performed "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and "Highway" at the CMA Awards and on the NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show.

You can catch Shaboozey's SNL debut Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!