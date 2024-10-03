Shaboozey on his rise to stardom: "I'm just a regular guy"

It's no secret that Shaboozey's one 2024's biggest breakout stars, with his debut single, "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," topping the country charts and beyond.

But success and celebrity status aside, the Woodbridge, Virginia, native says he's just an ordinary person like everyone else.



"It's cool to see people just really, you know, really get excited when they see me and see what we're doing," Shaboozey tells CMT. "Because, to me, it's just the same message and I'm a regular guy."



"I grew up in a small town in Virginia, and I just didn't really do the school thing and I was just like, 'Man, I really enjoy this passion of mine and I'm [going to] keep pursuing until it gets me there,'" he says. "I hope that's what people, along with all the excited eyes, they read the story and they know that that person's just like me."



You can watch Shaboozey's interview clip on CMT's social platform X.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.