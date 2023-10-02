Serve up Paula Deen's honey cider this fall

Getty Images

By Jeremy Chua

Paula Deen's right: "Nothing says fall like a glass of hot cider!"

So, what better way to cozy up this season than with Paula's warm honey cider.

With a prep time of only five minutes, all you'll need for ingredients is two cups of apple cider, half a cup of honey lemon syrup and the juice of half a lemon.

To make the honey lemon syrup, just combine honey, one cup of water and lemon zest in a saucepan over medium-high heat, before stirring and letting it lightly simmer for 25 minutes.

For the full recipe, visit pauladeen.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!