See how Dolly Parton created 'The Dollywood Dream' in new documentary

If you've ever wondered how Dolly Parton managed to create her theme park empire, there's a new documentary that will answer all your questions.

The Dollywood Dream was produced in honor of the park's 40th season and traces its beginnings back to the development of the Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, property in 1961.

Dolly recounts the story, along with her business partners Jack Herschend and Pete Herschend, who transformed it into Silver Dollar City Tennessee in the '70s.

You can watch The Dollywood Dream on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Dolly's just opened another tourist attraction in Florida and was on hand for the grand opening of Pirates Voyage Dinner & Show.

“I always find so much joy in developing entertainment projects that bring families together to create memories that will last long after their visit," Dolly says. “Seeing my new show open here in Panama City Beach is another dream come true for me. I love going into new areas of the country and finding ways to bring truly world-class entertainment experiences to the folks there."

Dolly wrote a new tune for the production, "Sail Away," which is sung by the mermaids in the show.

