See Garth Brooks enter the ACL Hall of Fame in new PBS special

The iconic PBS show Austin City Limits is marking its 50th anniversary with an hourlong special inducting Garth Brooks into the ACL Hall of Fame.

Garth first appeared on the show in 1990.

“You can bring all the smoke and mirrors you want, and trust me — I’ve used ‘em all, but you come here and it’s the real deal," he says. “Always try to associate your name with a name greater than your own. Being associated with ACL has been one of the greatest assets of my career."

Garth's wife, Trisha Yearwood — who's in the ACL Hall of Fame, as well — also appears in Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Honors Garth Brooks, which premieres Saturday, May 3, at 8 p.m. ET on PBS.

