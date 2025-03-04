Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, is already emulating his daddy

Scotty McCreery's son, Avery, turned 2 last October, and it sounds like he's well on his way to following in his dad's footsteps.

"He's loving Disney movies," Scotty tells ABC Audio, "but he's loving the soundtracks more than anything. Like he just wants to sing them."

"So like, Lion King is the movie this week, but as soon as it starts, he just waits. Just waits," he says, going on to imitate how his 2-year-old sings along once the music begins.

Avery's also fond of giving command performances, each tailored to his audience.

"It's the best thing ever," Scotty smiles. "For me, the cool thing is he's very observant about who likes what songs. So everybody in the family, like our friends, has a song. So Daddy's song is 'Cab in a Solo.' Papa's song is 'Sweet Caroline.' My drummer's song is 'Free Fallin'."

"And he'll just sing it, like, he'll sing it back to you. And it makes my heart happy," he says.

Scotty's own song "Fall of Summer" continues its climb in country's top 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.