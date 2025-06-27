Scotty McCreery celebrates new EP with 'A Bottle of Wine'

Scotty McCreery's new EP, Scooter & Friends, features special appearances by Hootie & the Blowfish, Lee Brice and R&B legend Charlie Wilson.

"Back home everyone calls me 'Scooter,' so since I'm singing with a few of my favorite artists, I decided to call this project Scooter & Friends," Scotty explains. "It's a fun collection of songs that are a little different from what I normally sing, yet they are still me. If the fans like it, maybe there will be a second volume in a few years."

Hootie & the Blowfish contribute vocals to Scotty's current hit, "Bottle Rockets," while Brice joins him on "Whiskey Said." Wilson's on "Once Upon a Bottle of Wine," which is out now.

Here's the track listing for Scooter & Friends, which comes out July 18:

"Bottle Rockets" featuring Hootie & the Blowfish

"Swim Up Bar"

"Once Upon a Bottle of Wine" featuring Charlie Wilson

"Whiskey Said" featuring Lee Brice

"Holding Down the Honky Tonk"

