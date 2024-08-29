Scotty McCreery + son Avery are bonding over 'Toy Story': "I'm so glad he likes it"

Scotty McCreery's 1-year-old son, Avery, can check another word off his to-learn list: "mommy."



In an interview with ABC Audio, Scotty shared that Avery "recently learned" how to say "mommy," and it's pretty much all he utters these days.



"It was always 'da-da' and 'daddy this' and 'daddy this.' But now it's 'mommy.' So as soon as he wakes up in the morning, it's just, 'Mommy, mommy?'" Scotty says. "We're like ... he's forgotten who daddy is now."



Another word Avery's learned is "Buzz," as in Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story — a movie father and son have been bonding over.



"He loves Toy Story. So like, he'll just walk around saying, 'Buzz? Where's Buzz? Where's Buzz?'" the country singer shares. "I'm so glad he likes it because I like the [movie], too. So I'm not having to watch, you know, Bluey or something else I don't want to watch. Like, alright, I'll watch Toy Story."

Scotty and his wife, Gabi, welcomed Avery on Oct. 24, 2022.



Scotty's gearing up to kick off his Fall of Summer Tour Sept. 2 in Wauseon, Ohio. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit scottymccreery.com.



Scotty's "Fall of Summer," the follow-up single to the chart-topping "Cab in a Solo," is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts. You can find both tracks on his latest album, Rise & Fall, out now.

