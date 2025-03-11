Score one for 'Liar': Jelly Roll's record-setting #1

Jelly Roll is dominating both major country charts with "Liar."

On the Billboard Country Airplay ranking, the second single from Beautifully Broken spends its fourth week at #1.

It's taken Jelly a little longer to top the Mediabase ranking, but he's finally done it after hanging out at #2 for six weeks.

He's set an impressive record in the process. Songs are ranked by the number of spins, and with 10,202, "Liar" has the most in any week ever, dating back to the chart's beginning in March 1994.

"Liar" is Jelly Roll's seventh country #1. He's currently in the middle of his Canadian tour, where he'll be until March 26.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.