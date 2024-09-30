"Say Less": Brett Young's got a new song out

Brett Young's got a new track out called "Say Less."



The song, which Brett co-wrote, centers around a couple's blossoming romance and both being completely head over heels for each other.



"Whatever you want tonight I'll do it/ You ain't gotta talk Just walk me through it/ It ain't even fair the way you're wearing that black dress/ Girl, I confess/ I don't stand a chance when you move in closer/ I get you in my hands and it's all over/ You don't need to ask me/ I'm all in/ The answer is 'Yes'/ I'll do the rest/ Say less," goes the chorus.



"'Say Less' is a song about two people in a relationship being on the same page, wanting the same things and being completely in sync," shares Brett. "We wanted to write something that was fun and sexy but still had a heartfelt romantic side to it."



"This song is about a couple that completely gets each other and prefers time alone together over a night out on the town," he adds.



Brett's going on the road for his headlining fall tour with upcoming stops in New York, Asbury Park, Detroit, Atlanta and more. Tickets are available now at brettyoungmusic.com.

