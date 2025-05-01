'Same Moon' bridges the distance for Mitchell Tenpenny + Meghan Patrick

For Mitchell Tenpenny, "Same Moon" is more than just his new single. It's an autobiographical reflection on how he and his wife, Canadian country star Meghan Patrick, often feel.

"I had that title I wrote down because I was, like, out somewhere (on the) West Coast, and she was somewhere else," he remembers. "And I was just, like, cliche joking. ... 'Just look up at the moon, baby, and it feels like we're a little bit closer.'"

It didn't take long before the joke started to seem like a pretty good song idea.

"I was like, that's kind of a cool title," Mitchell says. "I wrote down 'Look Up at the Moon,' and then I just kind of ... (liked) the way the 'Same Moon' kind of flowed."

Tenpenny confesses it took a couple tries before any of his co-writers saw the vision. Finally, though, Paul DiGiovanni, Derrick Southerland and Dallas Wilson came around.

"That day everyone was kind of on board," Mitchell tells ABC Audio, "and I was like, 'Man, I'm really feeling this. I'm missing her right now. I kind of want to write this song about the life me and my wife are living.' And so it kind of just fell out because it's where my head was." (AUDIO IS ABC 1-ON-1)

These days, Mitchell's particularly proud because Meghan just charted her first top-40 hit in the States with "Golden Child."

"Same Moon" is from his third studio album, appropriately titled The 3rd.

Mitchell's currently on tour with Kane Brown, ahead of his run with Jordan Davis this fall.

