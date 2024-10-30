Sam Hunt's dropping 'Liberty' on Friday

Sam Hunt's back with a new track on Friday.



The song's called "Liberty," and it'll be Sam's first new release since April's Locked Up EP.



A preview clip of "Liberty" is up on Sam's socials and offers the lyrics: "Had a dream that I was eight years older/ Burying the dog with my eight-year-old/ We were looking for areas where the creeks meet/ Blue skies on a nice day/ He said, 'Look, Daddy, it's a bald eagle.'"



You can check out the snippet on Sam's TikTok and presave "Liberty" to hear the full song as soon as it's out.

