Sam Hunt previews new song, "Came the Closest"

Todd Owyoung/NBC

By Jeremy Chua

Sam Hunt's new song "Came the Closest" is slated to release October 20, but you won't have to wait long for a sneak peek.

The country hitmaker has just shared a preview clip of the track on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I cut my hair off/ I wore the tie/ I woke up at 7, came home at 5/ For a while I traded whiskey for Miller Lite/ I know your mama calls me polite/ Mr. Right/ Oh, but that ain't right, Sam sings in the piano-driven opening verse.

"'Cause I always gotta know/ What's behind the other door/ I'm never gonna be that straight-laced Sunday-mornin' man you were lookin' for/ Nobody's ever tied me down in a clapboard house/ With some kids and a bed of roses/ But you came the closest," he continues in the heartfelt chorus.

"Came the Closest" follows earlier releases "Women in My Life" and "Outskirts," the latter of which is in the top 40 of the country charts.

"Came the Closest" is available for presave now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!