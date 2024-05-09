Saddle up and step into Lainey Wilson's 'Whirlwind'

Surprise: Lainey Wilson's dropping a new album soon.



The project's titled Whirlwind and will arrive on August 23.



Speaking to the press about her fifth studio record, Lainey says, "I am so excited to finally announce Whirlwind. This album has been a long time coming, and I can't wait for the world to have this body of work in their hands soon."



"This new chapter of music is the most cathartic and personal piece of art I've ever made," she adds. "I hope this record brings some peace to your whirlwind and wraps its arms around you like it did for me."



The Jay Joyce-produced album will feature songs chronicling Lainey's life journey and boasts a "diverse yet sonically cohesive collection of songs," while remaining true to the singer's Western roots, per a press release.



Lainey's latest album is Bell Bottom Country, which spawned three #1 hits: "Heart Like a Truck," "Watermelon Moonshine" and "Wildflowers and Wild Horses." She released "Country's Cool Again" in February and recently teamed up with Keith Urban on their debut collab, "GO HOME W U."



Whirlwind is available for preorder and presave now. You can also purchase a special black-and-white vinyl and autographed CD at Lainey's merch store.

