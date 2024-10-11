From sad to sassy: Carly Pearce is proud of her 'hummingbird' singles

A heavy ballad's typically not what artists pick as the lead single for their new album — Carly Pearce knows that. But that's precisely why she went with the Chris Stapleton-assisted "We Don't Fight Anymore" as the introductory song to hummingbird.



"I think that song, just as an artist and as a songwriter, it felt really important," Carly tells ABC Audio. "I like being the exception to the rule sometimes. I like doing the things that feel a little left of center, but are — they make you feel things. And ['We Don't Fight Anymore'] has so much meaning that I think a lot of people needed."



"A lot of people needed to feel understood in that song," she says. "And who would not want to sing a song with one of the greatest singers of all time? I will forever feel like that was one of the greatest moments as an artist."



Now Carly's ready to showcase another dimension of her personality with the blazing "Truck on Fire."



"I think it's time to shake it up and remind people of sassy Carly, how about that?" the Opry member says.



"Truck on Fire" is currently approaching the top 40 of the country charts.

In case you missed Carly's recent performance of the fiery tune on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you can watch it on YouTube.

