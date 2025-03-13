Russell Dickerson's here to pump you up for Russellmania

Disney/Scott Kirkland
By Stephen Hubbard

When Russell Dickerson launches the second leg of his Russellmania Tour Friday night in Nashville, you can rest assured he'll be in tip-top shape for it.

If you doubt it, just check out the Road to Russellmania video he posted on his socials. It starts with Russell's barbell rolling away before a last-minute comic save. While there's plenty of humor, amped-up action and lots of working out, it's mainly just a great chance to see Russell shirtless, since he keeps his fitness on point 24/7.

The "Yours" hitmaker officially steps into the ring Friday, March 14, at Music City's The Pinnacle, where he's sure to sing his new radio tune, "Happen to Me."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!