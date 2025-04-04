Russell Dickerson & Colbie Caillat are loving & letting go with new duet

Colbie Caillat's probably best known for her 2007 smash "Bubbly." Now, the pop singer-songwriter's teaming up with Russell Dickerson on the new heartbreak ballad "If You Love Me Let Me Go."

"First off, I've always been a huge fan of Colbie!" Russell says. "So, when she asked me to join her on this song, I was honestly blown away. Her music is timeless, and she's truly the voice of a generation. Being part of something like this is such an honor and a pleasure!"

For Colbie, the feeling is mutual.

"I've been friends with Russell for many years now and I'm also a fan of his music and artistry," she says. "I knew this story would be best told through two voices, and he's perfect for it."

You might remember Colbie was also part of the country/pop group Gone West.

You can check out Russell and Colbie's music video for "If You Love Me Let Me Go" on YouTube now.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.