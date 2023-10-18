Russell Dickerson relived a painful breakup to write "God Gave Me a Girl"

Courtesy of Triple Tigers Records

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

As "God Gave Me a Girl" continues ascending the country charts, Russell Dickerson is offering a behind-the-scenes look at writing the real-life-inspired romantic ode.

"I'm an extrovert. I'm a seven on the Enneagram, if anybody knows what that is. So I avoid pain at all costs," Russell tells ABC Audio. "To dig back into those tough moments, those mistakes that I made of breaking up with my wife before we were married, obviously, [was painful]."

For "God Gave Me a Girl," Russell also made a conscientious decision to slow down things down, instead of opting for a typical euphoric live show and radio-ready uptempo production like his earlier hits "Blue Tacoma" and "Every Little Thing."

"It was like, 'Man, let's slow down a little bit and like, what was it about the teen years that made them so good? And what story do I want to tell about this breakup that we had?'" he says.

"God Gave Me a Girl" is currently #4 on the country charts. The song is off his latest self-titled album, which arrived in November 2022.

To see Russell on his ongoing headlining Big Wheels and Back Roads fall tour, visit russelldickerson.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!