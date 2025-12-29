Robin Roberts says viewers should watch 'The Year: 2025' because 'ABC News is the best'

Robin Roberts returns to recap the biggest moments of the past 12 months in The Year: 2025. This marks the 15th year of the ABC News special, which Robin says has become a meaningful way for many families to reflect on the year that was.

“It’s really become a tradition for a lot of families," she tells ABC Audio. "They sit down with their kids, and they’re like, ‘It is the holidays ... Let's remember all that happened this year and what we're gonna look forward to in the new year.’”

For those who haven’t yet made the show part of their annual tradition, Robin says it's worth adding because “ABC News is the best.”

She notes David Muir "will give you all the moments that were so important, both here in this country and abroad," while special contributors will highlight "pop culture moments," including a breakdown of the six-seven viral phrase.

"I really appreciate the breadth of what we do, the seriousness of what do,” she says. “But also how we can find the joy, the pop culture, those moments that bring people together."

Reflecting on her 15 years hosting The Year, Robin says it's allowed her to reflect on her own life, reminding her that "this too shall pass."

“[I’ve learned] to realize that everybody's got something and to recognize the something that people are going through” she says, noting stories in the special can resonate deeply with viewers.

"They can go like, 'Okay, that person got through it. It's not exactly what I'm going through, but I'm gonna get through it too'," she adds. "It's really, really helped me to understand something that a dear friend, Pat Summitt, the legendary coach at [the University of] Tennessee [said]: 'Left foot, right foot, breathe. Keep moving, keep believing.'"

The Year: 2025 airs Dec. 29 at 8 p.m ET on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

